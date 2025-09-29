Former PNP chief Azurin named ICI special adviser, replacing Magalong

The Office of the President (OP) announced the appointment of former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as special adviser and investigator of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

Azurin succeeds Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who stepped down after Malacañang said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s legal team would review the propriety of his designation.

“The administration is confident that General Azurin’s experience and leadership will further strengthen the Commission’s mandate to uphold accountability and transparency in the use of public funds,” the OP said in a statement.

Azurin will formally assume his post after completing personal and administrative arrangements.

President Marcos also thanked Magalong for his service, citing his “vital contributions in safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the Commission” and his role in the government’s anti-corruption campaign in infrastructure projects.

Azurin previously faced scrutiny in 2023 after being linked to the alleged cover-up of the P6.7-billion shabu haul in Manila in 2022. He denied any cover-up in the case involving dismissed Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo Jr.