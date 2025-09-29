Escudero Blames Romualdez for ‘Scripted Smear,’ Flood Control Scam Diversion

Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Monday accused former House Speaker Martin Romualdez of orchestrating the flood control corruption allegations against him and other senators, branding the move as a political “script” meant to shield House members.

Escudero claimed Romualdez was using his influence to evade probes by the DOJ, NBI, and AMLC despite testimonies linking him to anomalous fund deliveries. He also alleged that Romualdez weaponized flood control funds to coerce lawmakers into backing the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Romualdez denied the accusations, insisting he has nothing to hide and calling Escudero’s remarks a recycled “DDS script.”

Meanwhile, former DPWH officials and contractors testified against senators including Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, and Joel Villanueva, with millions in alleged campaign donations and budget insertions under scrutiny.