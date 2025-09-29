Dubai fountain returns after five-month upgrade, shows resume October 1

The world’s largest choreographed fountain system, the Dubai Fountain, will reopen on October 1 after a five-month closure for maintenance and upgrades.

The Downtown Dubai landmark is set to once again captivate audiences with its spectacular water, light, and music displays.

The attraction’s phased renovation is being carried out by Emaar.

Phase One, completed ahead of schedule, focused on essential works including tiling, water insulation, and painting to ensure safety, reliability, and aesthetic quality.

Phase Two, set for completion in the second quarter of 2026, will introduce new technological and creative features designed to further enhance the visitor experience.

The reopening has sparked anticipation among both residents and tourists, many of whom have been following updates online and timing their trips to coincide with the fountain’s return. Large crowds are expected for the first shows, highlighting the attraction’s global appeal.

Regular performances will resume with the following schedule:

• Afternoon shows: 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm daily; Fridays at 2:00 pm and 2:30 pm

• Evening shows: Every 30 minutes from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

The schedule offers visitors multiple chances each day to experience the Dubai Fountain’s iconic choreography.