DMW Says It’s Handling 1,100 Legal Cases for OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reaffirmed its commitment to protect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly those facing legal battles and difficult situations abroad.

From January to August 2025, the DMW recorded 1,106 legal cases involving OFWs, resulting in 37 acquittals. Its Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs), backed by 23 legal retainers and 10 in-house counsel, conducted 1,072 jail and detention visits covering 3,962 detainees and facilitated more than 13,000 counseling sessions for over 20,000 OFWs.

The agency also reported that 253,582 OFWs benefited from the AKSYON Fund, which provides legal, medical, financial, welfare, and repatriation assistance. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) were deployed in high-risk situations to work with host-country authorities for the safety of Filipinos.

DMW stressed that every case is treated with urgency and compassion, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to deliver not just crisis response but also reintegration programs for returning OFWs and their families. The department emphasized that its work is based on “direct service, not headlines,” urging Filipinos to use official hotlines, MWOs, and the “Kumusta Kabayan” app to report OFWs in need.