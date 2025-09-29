Latest NewsNews

Czech Envoy Vows Safeguards for OFWs, Sparks Questions on PH Labor Deals

The Czech Republic has pledged stronger protection and deeper integration of Filipino workers into its society, as migration to Europe continues to grow. Speaking at the country’s 107th National Day celebration, Czech Ambassador Karel Hejč said Filipinos are not only valued employees but also welcomed as part of Czech communities.

Ambassador Hejč praised the discipline, reliability, and warmth of Filipinos, adding that they contribute not only to the country’s workforce but also to its social fabric. He stressed that Filipino workers are “deeply valued” and should feel fully respected and appreciated abroad.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Leo Herrera-Lim, representing the Philippine government, underscored the historic ties between the two nations, recalling that Czech missionaries and scientists have long been part of Philippine history. He added that bilateral relations are set to deepen further as the Philippines assumes ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026, opening more opportunities for regional cooperation with Europe.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac also attended the event, along with other senior officials and private sector partners. The assurance from the Czech Republic comes at a time when questions persist over whether the Philippines is doing enough to negotiate better protections for its workers overseas, given past cases of exploitation in other host countries.

