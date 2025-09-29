Al Ain Court Orders Investor to Repay Dh292K After Withholding Business Funds

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has ordered an investor to return Dh292,000 to a man after failing to repay the full amount of a Dh500,000 investment. The ruling also included Dh10,000 in compensation for damages caused by the delay in repayment, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Court documents showed the plaintiff transferred Dh500,000 for investment purposes, with an agreement that the principal and profits would later be returned. The investor only paid back Dh148,000 in alleged profits and Dh60,000 of the original capital, leaving the bulk of the funds unpaid despite repeated demands.

During hearings, the defendant initially denied receiving the money but later admitted to it when shown bank transfer records. He argued the transfer was repayment for an old debt, but the court rejected his claim due to lack of evidence. The plaintiff confirmed under oath that the transfer was strictly for investment.

The court held the investor liable, ruling that his failure to return the funds and unjustified delay deprived the plaintiff of rightful access to his money, causing financial and personal harm. In addition to the Dh292,000 repayment, the defendant must also shoulder legal costs and damages.