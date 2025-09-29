Latest News

Al Ain Court Orders Investor to Repay Dh292K After Withholding Business Funds

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report46 seconds ago

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has ordered an investor to return Dh292,000 to a man after failing to repay the full amount of a Dh500,000 investment. The ruling also included Dh10,000 in compensation for damages caused by the delay in repayment, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Court documents showed the plaintiff transferred Dh500,000 for investment purposes, with an agreement that the principal and profits would later be returned. The investor only paid back Dh148,000 in alleged profits and Dh60,000 of the original capital, leaving the bulk of the funds unpaid despite repeated demands.

During hearings, the defendant initially denied receiving the money but later admitted to it when shown bank transfer records. He argued the transfer was repayment for an old debt, but the court rejected his claim due to lack of evidence. The plaintiff confirmed under oath that the transfer was strictly for investment.

The court held the investor liable, ruling that his failure to return the funds and unjustified delay deprived the plaintiff of rightful access to his money, causing financial and personal harm. In addition to the Dh292,000 repayment, the defendant must also shoulder legal costs and damages.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report46 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2156183542

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Man to Pay Dh30,000 for Filming Woman Without Consent

7 mins ago
iStock 1371680010

Kuwait Denies Reports on Residency Amnesty, Calls Family Visa Claims ‘Completely False’

13 mins ago
555781969 1101913285442469 2367078479001465287 n

DMW Says It’s Handling 1,100 Legal Cases for OFWs

20 mins ago
iStock 589421222

PH Consulate in Hong Kong Warns OFWs of Fake ‘Ayuda’ Scam Luring Victims Into Money Laundering

29 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button