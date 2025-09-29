Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co resigns from House amid corruption allegations

Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co on Monday tendered his irrevocable resignation from the House of Representatives, citing threats to his family’s safety and what he described as denial of his right to due process.

In a Facebook post, Co shared his resignation letter to Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III dated September 29, saying he was left with no choice but to step down.

His decision came after the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) recommended the filing of graft, malversation, and falsification charges against him and several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials in connection with the P289.5-million road dike project along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

ICI executive director Brian Hosaka said the project was carried out by contractor Sunwest Inc., a firm with past links to Co. Also named in the referral were DPWH MIMAROPA regional director Gerald Pacanan, assistant regional directors Gene Ryan Altea and Ruben Santos Jr., and 10 other officials, according to a dzBB report.

In his letter, Co said Ako Bicol would inform the Speaker of the nominee who will replace him in Congress. He also promised to clear his office at the Batasang Pambansa to allow a smooth transition.

In a separate letter to his party, Co said he would be taking a leave of absence but assured that Ako Bicol’s public service efforts would continue.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that I will be taking a leave of absence… until such time as it is safe for me to return to the Philippines to resume my duties and address the many false claims being made against me,” he said.

Co maintained his innocence, saying the allegations linking him to billions in supposed flood control kickbacks had incited public hate that now endangered his family.

“All I can tell you now is that the accusations being made against me are false. In due time, I will give my statements… At present, I can only stay silent to protect my family and myself. We are in grave danger,” he said.

The Philippine National Police confirmed that Co’s five police escorts were recalled after he left the country.

Last week, the DPWH asked the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze P4.3 billion worth of air assets allegedly linked to Co and his family, amid a government crackdown on assets tied to the flood control controversy.