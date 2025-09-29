Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Man to Pay Dh30,000 for Filming Woman Without Consent

Staff Report

A young man has been ordered to pay Dh20,000 in compensation and a Dh10,000 fine after filming a woman without her consent, the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court ruled, according to Emarat Al Youm.

In a Gulf News report, the decision upheld an earlier criminal court judgment that found him guilty of breaching the woman’s privacy. With both penalties, the man must pay a total of Dh30,000.

Court records showed the woman filed a civil lawsuit citing reputational and emotional damage. Judges ruled that the criminal conviction established liability, giving her the right to civil damages.

The ruling stressed that under UAE civil law, individuals who cause harm are obligated to provide redress. The court recognized the psychological trauma, loss of dignity, and reputational harm the woman suffered, noting that she had been stigmatized in her community. In addition to damages, the man was also ordered to pay legal fees.

