UAE launches Emirati Birthday Song to celebrate shared national identity

As part of the UAE Year of Community, the “Emirati Birthday Song” has been launched to transform a familiar tradition into a symbol of unity and cultural pride.

Developed in partnership with Ferjan Dubai, the project brought together voices from across the country, schoolchildren, poets, casual singers, and musicians, blending music and storytelling into a melody meant for everyone who calls the UAE home.

To capture authentic community spirit, the track features children’s voices and sounds of daily life drawn from neighbourhoods nationwide.

“The Emirati Birthday Song carries the sounds, memories, and cultural details that define life in the UAE. It’s a community story transformed into a shared celebration,” said Alia Shamlan, CEO and Managing Director of Ferjan Dubai.

The UAE Year of Community is encouraging families, schools, and communities to make the song part of birthdays and gatherings across the nation. The track is now available on all major platforms for public use.

