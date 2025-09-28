UAE issues nearly 40,000 tourism-related licences to strengthen economic growth

The UAE has granted almost 40,000 commercial licences across key tourism-related industries this year, underscoring the sector’s growing role in driving the economy, Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq said.

A total of 39,546 licenses were issued through mid-September, nearly four times higher than the same period in 2020. These licenses covered tourism, digital tourism, hospitality, aviation, air transport, and aviation technology.

Bin Touq said the surge reflects the UAE’s position as a hub for companies and investments across the tourism sector. He noted that Gulf visitor numbers are also rising, with 3.3 million tourists from GCC countries recorded in 2024, about 11 per cent of total visitors.

Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest share at 1.9 million tourists, followed by Oman (777,000), Kuwait (381,000), Bahrain (123,000) and Qatar (93,000).

The increase was supported by the unified Gulf tourist visa, approved in 2023, which the minister described as a “qualitative shift” for regional tourism integration.

Tourism continues to be one of the UAE’s main economic pillars. Dubai welcomed nearly 10 million international visitors in the first half of 2025, while passenger traffic through Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports reached a combined 62 million.

Non-oil activity remains the main driver of growth, with non-oil GDP expanding 5.3 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025 to Dh352 billion, more than 77 per cent of total real GDP. Overall GDP rose to Dh455 billion, according to government data.

The Central Bank recently raised its 2025 growth forecast from 4.4 per cent to 4.9 per cent, citing the surge in non-oil sectors. The UAE also launched the National Policy for Economic Clusters last week, targeting an annual GDP boost of more than Dh30 billion.