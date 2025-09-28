Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE foreign minister urges end to Gaza war in meeting with Netanyahu

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo37 seconds ago

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed has called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

It marked Netanyahu’s first meeting with a senior Arab official since Israel’s September 9 strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, an operation condemned by the UAE, which later summoned Israel’s deputy ambassador in protest.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s support for initiatives aimed at achieving a two-state solution that meets the aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis.

The UAE, which normalized relations with Israel under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020, has voiced increasing concern over Israeli policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi warned that any annexation in the West Bank would cross a “red line” and undermine the accords.

The call comes as several Western nations, including France, Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal, recognized a Palestinian state last week in a push for a two-state solution, a move that drew sharp criticism from Netanyahu.

Israel’s current far-right government has rejected the prospect of Palestinian statehood, vowing to continue its military campaign against Hamas following the October 7, 2023, attacks that left some 1,200 people dead.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo37 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 82

UAE launches Emirati Birthday Song to celebrate shared national identity

19 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 81

Al Ain man ordered to pay colleague Dh10,000 for unauthorized use of her car

44 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 80

Ajman Police launch smart service for filing complaint waivers

1 hour ago
545989398 1269940631844258 4009332513881187150 n 1

Al Ain resident finds stones instead of iPhone 17 in sealed box

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button