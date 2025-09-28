UAE foreign minister urges end to Gaza war in meeting with Netanyahu

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed has called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

It marked Netanyahu’s first meeting with a senior Arab official since Israel’s September 9 strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, an operation condemned by the UAE, which later summoned Israel’s deputy ambassador in protest.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s support for initiatives aimed at achieving a two-state solution that meets the aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis.

The UAE, which normalized relations with Israel under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020, has voiced increasing concern over Israeli policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi warned that any annexation in the West Bank would cross a “red line” and undermine the accords.

The call comes as several Western nations, including France, Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal, recognized a Palestinian state last week in a push for a two-state solution, a move that drew sharp criticism from Netanyahu.

Israel’s current far-right government has rejected the prospect of Palestinian statehood, vowing to continue its military campaign against Hamas following the October 7, 2023, attacks that left some 1,200 people dead.