Tinola served in Hawaii public schools under farm-to-school program

The classic Filipino dish chicken tinola is now being served in Hawaii public school cafeterias across Oahu, Kauai, and Hawaii Island this September.

The dish, prepared with locally sourced bok choy and green papaya, was served in 75 schools as part of the Hawaii State Department of Education’s farm-to-school initiative.

The program aims to strengthen food sustainability, promote student health, and support local farmers.

Officials said there are plans to make the serving of tinola a regular part of school meals.

The Philippine Consulate in Honolulu welcomed the inclusion of tinola in Hawaii’s official public school menu. Hawaii Consul General Arman Talbo highlighted that nearly one-fourth of the state’s population has Filipino roots, calling it a testament to the growing influence of Filipino cuisine.

