Sara Duterte says ex-president Duterte found unconscious at ICC detention

Vice President Sara Duterte raised alarm over the condition of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who she said was found unconscious in his detention cell at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

In a statement, Duterte said her family received “credible” information that the 80-year-old former leader had to undergo laboratory tests after the incident.

“The family was not informed of the ‘accident,’ and no explanation was given. These alarming developments raise grave concerns about the capacity of the ICC to guarantee the security and safety of FPRRD (former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte),” she said.

Duterte’s lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, confirmed that his client had suffered several falls inside his cell and lost consciousness during one of them, prompting a hospital assessment for possible cranial injury. He said neither the defense nor the family was informed in real time.

The vice president criticized what she described as poor medical attention, saying even basic health concerns were ignored. She called her father’s continued detention “inhumane” and urged the ICC to provide proper care and humanitarian consideration.

The ICC, however, declined to comment on Duterte’s case. Spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah told GMA Integrated News the tribunal does not discuss “private situations” but stressed it follows international standards for detainees’ welfare.

The Department of Foreign Affairs also said it had no information on the reported incident and referred queries to the ICC.

Duterte has been detained since March 12 while awaiting trial for crimes against humanity over alleged abuses in his anti-drug campaign. His confirmation of charges hearing, originally set for September 23, has been postponed indefinitely after his camp said he was “not fit to stand trial.”