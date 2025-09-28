Discaya’s finger heart, remark ‘insincerity, complacency’ — DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) criticized controversial contractor Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya for making a finger heart gesture and joking with reporters during her appearance in connection with the government’s probe into alleged anomalous flood control projects.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said the gesture and comment would be included in the agency’s evaluation of those involved in the case.

“The heart sign and the remarks of Ms. Sarah Discaya are all taken into account in the assessment and evaluation of the persons involved. It is a sign of insincerity and complacency,” Clavano added.

Sarah and her husband, contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II, returned to the DOJ on Friday as part of the ongoing case buildup. While the couple and their lawyer declined interviews, Sarah flashed a finger heart to the media upon entering the DOJ headquarters.

When asked later about her appearance before prosecutors, she replied, “Gandahan n’yo memes ko (Make good memes about me).”

The Discayas, along with former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers Henry Alcantara, Brice Hernandez, and Jaypee Mendoza, are currently under the DOJ’s Witness Protection Program.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, however, clarified that being under the program does not automatically make them state witnesses, as only those declared free from criminal liability may qualify for that status.