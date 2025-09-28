Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Al Ain man ordered to pay colleague Dh10,000 for unauthorized use of her car

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo45 mins ago

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has ordered a man to pay his female colleague Dh10,000 in compensation after driving her car without permission, which led to its impoundment for reckless driving.

The judgment followed an earlier criminal case in which the defendant was convicted of unauthorized use and reckless driving. He was sentenced to jail, had his license suspended for a year, faced deportation, and lost the vehicle to confiscation.

Court documents showed the plaintiff sought Dh11,000 to cover costs of releasing the car and repairs, plus Dh10,000 in damages for loss of use. She argued that the defendant drove at excessive speed, triggering a radar violation that resulted in the car’s seizure.

The defendant countered that he had already reimbursed part of the expenses, presenting proof of a Dh9,400 transfer to the plaintiff. A witness confirmed the payment.

The court ruled that the criminal conviction was binding proof of fault and that the defendant’s actions caused both financial and moral damages, including stress and anxiety. Taking into account the earlier payment, the court ordered him to pay Dh10,000 more, in addition to legal fees, while rejecting the rest of the plaintiff’s claims.

