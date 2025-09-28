Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ajman Police launch smart service for filing complaint waivers

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Ajman Police have rolled out a new digital service that enables residents to submit complaint waivers through the police mobile application, eliminating the need to visit a station.

The feature allows users to log into the app, enter the required details, and complete the process in just a few steps. An official electronic certificate confirming the waiver is issued immediately after submission.

Police officials said the initiative is part of their push toward digital transformation, aimed at simplifying procedures, saving time and effort, and enhancing transparency.

They added that the service also supports their goal of improving customer satisfaction and overall community happiness.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 83

UAE foreign minister urges end to Gaza war in meeting with Netanyahu

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 82

UAE launches Emirati Birthday Song to celebrate shared national identity

19 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 81

Al Ain man ordered to pay colleague Dh10,000 for unauthorized use of her car

45 mins ago
545989398 1269940631844258 4009332513881187150 n 1

Al Ain resident finds stones instead of iPhone 17 in sealed box

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button