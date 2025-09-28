Ajman Police launch smart service for filing complaint waivers

Ajman Police have rolled out a new digital service that enables residents to submit complaint waivers through the police mobile application, eliminating the need to visit a station.

The feature allows users to log into the app, enter the required details, and complete the process in just a few steps. An official electronic certificate confirming the waiver is issued immediately after submission.

Police officials said the initiative is part of their push toward digital transformation, aimed at simplifying procedures, saving time and effort, and enhancing transparency.

They added that the service also supports their goal of improving customer satisfaction and overall community happiness.