Philippines ranked world’s most disaster-prone country in 2025 — Report

The Philippines has been named the world’s most disaster-prone country in 2025, as successive tropical cyclones battered communities nationwide and investigations uncovered “ghost” or substandard flood control projects.

The 2025 WorldRiskIndex Report, released by Germany’s Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft and Ruhr University Bochum, ranked the Philippines first among 193 countries with a “very high” risk score of 46.56.

The index measures disaster exposure, such as cyclones, floods, and earthquakes, alongside vulnerability. The report described the Philippines as highly fragmented geographically and highly exposed to weather extremes.

Flood risk varies by region, with Cagayan, Agusan del Norte, Pangasinan, Pampanga, and Maguindanao identified as the most exposed due to flat terrain and slow-draining lowlands. Metro Manila and Laguna, meanwhile, were cited as examples where sewer systems and urban planning help reduce risk.

Seven of the 10 most flood-prone provinces are in Luzon, while the rest are in Mindanao. The report also noted that Manila is especially prone to flash floods during heavy rainfall due to paved roads sealing off the ground.

The release of the report comes as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) probes anomalous flood control projects, with losses possibly reaching trillions of pesos. The agency has filed graft complaints against 25 individuals and four contractors.

Other countries in the top five of the WorldRiskIndex are India (40.73), Indonesia (39.80), Colombia (39.26), and Mexico (38.96).