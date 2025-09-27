Philippines engages Kuwait diplomatically over OFW death sentence

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured the public that the government is pursuing both legal and diplomatic channels to assist a Filipina worker sentenced to death in Kuwait.

The DMW said it is working closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait to ensure that the worker’s rights are protected while legal remedies, including an appeal, are being pursued.

“The Philippines fully respects Kuwait’s laws and judicial process, but it is equally our duty to stand by our citizens and guarantee that they are treated fairly,” the DMW said.

The agency added that Manila remains in constant dialogue with Kuwaiti authorities as part of efforts to balance respect for local laws with the Philippines’ responsibility to safeguard the welfare of its nationals abroad.