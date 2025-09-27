Magalong resigns as ICI adviser to protect integrity

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has stepped down as special adviser of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), saying his decision was not to abandon the fight against corruption but to safeguard the body’s credibility.

In a statement, Magalong dismissed allegations of conflict of interest that earlier prompted a Palace review of his appointment.

“Once and for all, I would like to make it clear that there is no conflict of interest in my role. My work as mayor of Baguio and my service with the ICI have always been guided by one principle: the highest standards of integrity in public service,” he said.

Magalong resigned on Friday, September 26, citing “recent developments” that he said have cast doubt on the commission’s independence.

“I refuse to allow these doubts to weaken the ICI and its mandate. That is why I have chosen to step aside—not to abandon the fight, but to protect the very integrity of the fight,” he stressed, adding that his commitment to pursuing truth and justice remains unchanged.

The mayor vowed to continue his anti-corruption advocacy outside the ICI, recalling his role in high-profile investigations such as the 2015 Mamasapano clash and the so-called “ninja cops” controversy.

The Palace earlier said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. considered Magalong “a good investigator” after receiving his report on alleged irregularities in infrastructure projects in Baguio and Benguet.

Presidential Communications Secretary Dave Gomez, meanwhile, said the public’s expectations of the ICI “is higher than any one person,” noting that the commission, composed of professionals with “unassailable integrity,” had already begun its work.

“The Palace respects the autonomy of the commission. Let’s allow them to do their job and deliver on their mandate,” Gomez said, without confirming if Magalong’s resignation had been accepted.