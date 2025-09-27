Dubai police warn of fake consumer protection websites used in new scam

Dubai Police’s Anti-Fraud Department has warned residents against a scam involving fake “Consumer Protection” websites promoted through search engines and social media.

Authorities said fraudsters are luring victims into filing complaints on these bogus platforms, where they are asked to provide personal details such as names, phone numbers, and emails. The scammers then pose as officials, repeating the complaint details to gain trust before instructing victims to download remote access software.

Once installed, the software allows full control of the device, enabling fraudsters to view banking activity in real time, steal sensitive data, and carry out unauthorized financial transactions.

Police reminded residents to use only official consumer protection channels, avoid downloading suspicious apps, and never share banking information. Scam attempts should be reported immediately through the eCrime platform or by calling 901.