Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOTr orders full refund, no rebooking fees for passengers affected by Opong

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo22 seconds ago

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez on Friday directed airlines to grant full refunds and waive rebooking and other fees for passengers affected by flight cancellations due to Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

Lopez instructed the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) to notify all carriers of the directive and ensure passengers are promptly informed about the status of their flights.

“There should be no rebooking fees and other fees should also be waived, and if our passengers have the option to refund, they should be given a full refund,” Lopez said in a statement.

He also ordered airport and port managers to assist stranded travelers by keeping terminals open and providing food and shelter.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo22 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 71

Co protests revocation of travel clearance, vows to face allegations

14 mins ago
DFA logo 2

DFA advises Filipino H-1B visa holders to avoid unnecessary travel amid new US rules

30 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 70

Philippines ranked world’s most disaster-prone country in 2025 — Report

56 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 69

DOJ to seek interpol blue notice vs. Rep. Zaldy Co

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button