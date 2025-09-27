DOTr orders full refund, no rebooking fees for passengers affected by Opong

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez on Friday directed airlines to grant full refunds and waive rebooking and other fees for passengers affected by flight cancellations due to Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

Lopez instructed the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) to notify all carriers of the directive and ensure passengers are promptly informed about the status of their flights.

“There should be no rebooking fees and other fees should also be waived, and if our passengers have the option to refund, they should be given a full refund,” Lopez said in a statement.

He also ordered airport and port managers to assist stranded travelers by keeping terminals open and providing food and shelter.