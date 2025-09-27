Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOJ to seek interpol blue notice vs. Rep. Zaldy Co

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will seek a blue notice from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) against Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) confirmed.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has instructed the agency to apply for the notice through local Interpol offices, citing the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s findings and the National Bureau of Investigation’s recommendation to prosecute.

A blue notice allows member countries to track a person’s movements but does not authorize arrest or detention.

Co, who is currently in the United States for a medical procedure, has been accused in congressional hearings of receiving kickbacks from questionable infrastructure projects, allegations he has denied. He is among those recommended by the NBI for the filing of charges.

On September 18, newly elected House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III revoked Co’s travel clearance.

