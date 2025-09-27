DFA advises Filipino H-1B visa holders to avoid unnecessary travel amid new US rules

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) advised Filipinos holding H-1B visas to refrain from unnecessary travel outside the United States as new entry rules remain unclear.

The advisory came after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on new applicants for the H-1B visa program, which grants temporary work status to skilled foreign workers. On September 19, Trump also announced restrictions on the entry of certain non-immigrant workers, citing alleged abuse of the program by some American employers.

According to the DFA, Filipinos account for 1.3 percent of all H-1B visa holders. Current visa holders in the US are not covered by the new fee, but those traveling abroad may face complications upon re-entry.

The DFA urged Filipinos who cannot avoid travel to consult their employers, as they may be required to shoulder additional costs, including the one-time $100,000 fee.

The H-1B program, created in 1990, allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations. While it provides only temporary status, many employers later sponsor visa holders for permanent residency or green cards, opening a path to US citizenship.

The DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C., along with consulates across the US, is monitoring the policy’s implementation and is ready to assist the Filipino community.