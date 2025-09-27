Cup of Joe: The rising OPM sensation you can’t miss live in Dubai

Have you ever been asked, “Ano’ng multo mo?”

You might have seen it trending on reels or popping up on your FYP, but did you know it comes from a song that has captured the hearts of millions? Multo, by rising Filipino band Cup of Joe, isn’t just a viral lyric—it’s a breakup song yet hauntingly beautiful ballad about love that lingers, memories that refuse to fade, and emotions that continue to echo long after someone has left.

Now, this chart-topping hit is coming to life live in Dubai, giving Filipino music fans in the UAE a chance to experience the magic behind the song that made history both locally and globally.

Who are Cup of Joe?

Formed in Baguio in 2018, Cup of Joe has quickly risen in the Philippine music scene, gaining recognition for their relatable lyrics and catchy melodies. The band, composed of Gian Bernardino, Raphael Ridao, Gabriel Fernandez, CJ Fernandez, and Xen Gareza, first drew national attention with early singles like Nag-iisang Muli, which won Best Regional Song at the MOR Awards in 2019.

Their breakthrough, however, came with the 2024 lead single Multo, which not only dominated the Billboard Philippines Hot 100 for a record-breaking 10 consecutive weeks but also became the first Filipino song to debut on the Billboard Global 200.

The band’s music blends alternative rock, indie pop, and soulful ballads, often exploring themes of love, loss, and personal reflection. Hits such as Tingin, their collaboration with Janine Teñoso, Estranghero, Mananatili, and Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Pipiliin Ko have cemented their reputation as one of the most promising acts in contemporary OPM.

Their debut album, Silakbo, released in January 2025, showcases their versatility, with tracks structured around the five stages of grief, highlighting both lyrical depth and musical sophistication.

Live in Dubai

This November, fans—and anyone curious about how Cup of Joe is bringing OPM to an international stage—will have the chance to see the band live in Dubai. The group will perform as part of their Stardust Tour at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 29, 2025.

Tickets are available starting from AED 149, but fans are encouraged to secure their seats early as the concert is selling fast, with two popular sections already sold out.

Don’t Miss This OPM Experience

The event is organized by D&R Elegant Events, a Dubai-based company renowned for bringing top Filipino talent to the UAE. D&R has previously hosted sold-out concerts for artists such as TJ Monterde and Dionela, setting benchmarks for Filipino music events in the region.

Don’t add to your list of “multo,” regrets, or what-ifs—watch Cup of Joe live and be part of another OPM concert that’s set to make headlines.