Co protests revocation of travel clearance, vows to face allegations

Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co has protested the revocation of his travel clearance, saying he was denied due process despite his need to undergo medical treatment abroad.

In a letter to House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III dated September 25 and released Friday, Co expressed “sadness and grave concern” over the decision, which he claimed was influenced by pressure rather than facts. He added that the move deprived him of long-scheduled medical care.

“I have every intention of returning to the Philippines. I am also intent on belying the false claims made against me before the proper forum. Yet, I am very much apprehensive about what awaits me given that the public and your good office have prejudged me,” Co wrote.

The lawmaker denied accusations that he inserted provisions in the 2025 national budget, owned the aircraft used by former president Rodrigo Duterte for his trip to The Hague, sought fishing importation allocations under ZC Victory Fishing, and received kickbacks from Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects.

Co said the allegations against him and his family were “false, baseless, and politically charged,” stressing that no formal complaint had been filed before the proper forum. He also urged Dy to ensure his and his family’s safety once he returns.

Co is currently in the United States for medical treatment. On September 18, Dy revoked his travel clearance and ordered him to return within 10 days to respond to accusations linking hm to questionable budget insertions and alleged kickbacks from government contractors.

The controversy stems from a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing where contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya accused several lawmakers, including Co, of demanding a 25 percent cut from infrastructure projects. Co and former Speaker Martin Romualdez, also implicated, denied the claims.

Meanwhile, Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco has filed an ethics complaint against Co before the House committee on ethics and privileges.