Carla Abellana rejects politics: ‘May konsensiya po ako’

Actress Carla Abellana admitted she had once thought of joining politics for the “wrong reasons,” such as wealth and a lavish lifestyle, but said her conscience and integrity would not allow her to pursue it.

In her guest appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on Sept. 25, Abellana said the rampant anomalies in government sometimes made her imagine entering politics for personal gain.

“Honestly, may times, tempted po ako for the wrong reasons… ang daling sabihin, ‘Gusto ko na rin mag-politics because I want to make as much as they’re making… gusto ko rin ng mga billion-billion,’” she said.

However, the Widow’s War actress clarified she does not see herself entering public office, stressing that she refuses to be part of politics for the wrong motives.

“But then, I have integrity. May konsensiya po ako. I cannot, I do not see myself in politics. And obviously, ayoko naman po kung sakaling papasok ng politics for the wrong reasons,” she said.

Abellana, dubbed by netizens as the “Queen of Call Out” for her outspoken criticism of corruption and poor public service, has been vocal online following revelations of anomalous flood control projects.

An “obedient taxpayer,” she said she feels outraged at the misuse of funds and called for accountability.

“Dapat po may makulong talaga. Dapat po may managot… There has to be accountability and there has to be punishment,” she said.