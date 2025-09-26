Woman wins divorce as court rules sorcery caused her harm

The Fujairah Court of Appeal has granted a woman a divorce after finding that her husband had used sorcery to harm her, overturning a lower court’s earlier decision that denied her request.

The ruling was based on a final criminal judgment confirming the man’s conviction for practicing sorcery. Judges said his actions caused his wife severe emotional and psychological harm, making their life together unbearable.

The case began when the wife filed for divorce at the Court of First Instance, accusing her husband of neglect, financial abandonment, preventing her from working, repeated insults, physical abuse, and threats against their children. While the lower court ordered the man to provide monthly financial support, it rejected her divorce plea.

On appeal, the wife submitted the criminal court’s verdict against her husband, arguing that his use of sorcery and technology to disrupt her life was clear proof of harm. The appellate court referred to Article 71 of Federal Personal Status Law No. 41 of 2024, which allows divorce if harm renders marital life impossible.

In its judgment, the court granted the wife custody of the children and ordered the husband to pay Dh30,000 as deferred dowry, Dh10,000 in alimony, Dh25,000 for home furnishing, and an annual housing allowance of Dh50,000, along with Dh500 monthly custody allowance. He must also continue covering spousal and child expenses, the cost of a maid, and hand over the children’s passports and IDs.

The husband was additionally ordered to pay court fees, litigation expenses, and Dh500 in attorney’s fees.