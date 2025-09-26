UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in depicting national symbols and public figures

The UAE Media Council has cautioned that using artificial intelligence (AI) or other modern tools to depict national symbols or public figures without prior approval is a violation of media content standards.

The Council said the misuse of AI to spread misinformation, incite hate speech, defame individuals, damage reputations, or undermine societal values constitutes a media offence under the Media Violations Regulation, and may result in fines and administrative penalties.

It urged social media users, media organisations, and content creators to comply with the law and adhere to approved media standards, stressing the importance of professional and ethical responsibility.