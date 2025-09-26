Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in depicting national symbols and public figures

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo54 mins ago

The UAE Media Council has cautioned that using artificial intelligence (AI) or other modern tools to depict national symbols or public figures without prior approval is a violation of media content standards.

The Council said the misuse of AI to spread misinformation, incite hate speech, defame individuals, damage reputations, or undermine societal values constitutes a media offence under the Media Violations Regulation, and may result in fines and administrative penalties.

It urged social media users, media organisations, and content creators to comply with the law and adhere to approved media standards, stressing the importance of professional and ethical responsibility.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo54 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 63

Qatar seizes over 11,000 fake luxury items at Hamad Port

17 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 62

Woman wins divorce as court rules sorcery caused her harm

20 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 61

Kuwait court sentences Filipino domestic worker to death for killing infant

40 mins ago
Sharjah Police 1

Sharjah Police adopt advanced digital fingerprinting to boost crime detection

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button