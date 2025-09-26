Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE launches national strategy to transform elderly care

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a national strategy aimed at revolutionising elderly care and dementia prevention, alongside a month-long awareness campaign themed “Your presence… brings health and wellness.”

As part of the initiative, MoHAP introduced the National Framework for Healthy Ageing 2025–2031, which focuses on individuals aged 60 and above. The framework provides integrated healthcare, as well as social and psychological support, to help older adults maintain dignity, independence, and active community participation.

Developed with key stakeholders and aligned with the World Health Organisation’s Global Strategy on Ageing and Health, the plan positions the UAE as a regional leader in elderly care innovation. It also supports national agendas, including UAE Centennial 2071.

Among its highlights is the “Ambassadors of Healthy Ageing” programme, created with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and the Ministry of Sports. The programme recruits socially active, middle-aged individuals to promote healthy lifestyles and serve as advocates for positive ageing.

The campaign also focuses on early detection of age-related changes, preventing social isolation, and promoting mental health.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health, described the launch as a milestone reflecting the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding the wellbeing of all age groups.

He emphasised that the elderly represent “the nation’s living memory” and must be ensured a dignified life through access to integrated healthcare and active participation in society.

The initiative brings together multiple government agencies and international partners, including WHO, Emirates Health Services, and Dubai Health, in a multi-sectoral approach that extends beyond healthcare to education, sports, and family support.

