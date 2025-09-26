Sharjah Police extradite two fraud suspects wanted abroad

Sharjah Police have arrested and extradited two individuals wanted abroad on fraud charges, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

Police said one suspect was handed over to Nepali authorities and the other to Uzbek authorities, both of whom were listed on Interpol’s red notices.

The handover followed an official extradition order issued by the UAE Minister of Justice and was carried out in line with legal and judicial procedures.

Authorities noted that the move underscores the UAE’s commitment to combating fraud and enhancing international cooperation to ensure fugitives face justice.