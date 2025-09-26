Sharjah Police adopt advanced digital fingerprinting to boost crime detection

Sharjah Police have rolled out advanced digital fingerprinting systems, replacing traditional methods with faster and more precise technology to enhance criminal investigations and strengthen public trust in security systems.

Brigadier Expert Naji Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director of Evidence and Criminal Laboratories, said digital fingerprinting has become a key tool in crime detection. By using advanced algorithms, the system ensures accurate identification of suspects while reducing human error and speeding up investigations.

The force aims to cut crime rates by 35 percent per 100,000 people by 2025 through the integration of modern forensic technologies.

“This technology strengthens justice, accelerates investigations, and increases society’s confidence in our security systems,” Al Hammadi said.

Colonel Abdul Rahman Salem Al Khayal, Head of the Criminal Evidence Department, noted that Sharjah first adopted digital fingerprinting in 2013, making it the permanent replacement for traditional methods used since 2008.

The system now uses the internationally recognized MorphoBIS biometric identification system, connected to a central fingerprint database and distributed across 12 units in Sharjah and the Central and Eastern regions. This allows for rapid fingerprint comparisons and timely investigative results.

Sharjah Police said digital fingerprinting is not just a technical upgrade but a cornerstone of modern justice, ensuring accurate documentation of suspects, faster case processing, and reliable investigative outcomes.