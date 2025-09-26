Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

NBI recommends charges vs 21 officials, lawmakers over alleged flood control project deals

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has recommended the prosecution of 21 individuals, including lawmakers and government officials, for their alleged involvement in irregular infrastructure projects.

In a statement, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said the recommendation is based on the sworn testimonies of DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo and engineers Henry Alcantara, Brice Ericson Hernandez, and Jaypee Mendoza.

Among those named were Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Joel Villanueva, and Jinggoy Estrada, former senator Bong Revilla, and Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co. Also included were former Caloocan Rep. Mary Mitzi “Mitch” Cajayon-Uy, several DPWH engineers, and private individuals identified in the investigation.

“Their statements provided the basis for identifying these individuals as having sufficient preliminary links to the acts under investigation,” the DOJ said.

The DOJ noted that other names mentioned during Senate hearings, such as former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, former senator Nancy Binay, and Commission on Audit Commissioner Mario Lipana, were not part of the NBI’s recommendation.

