Marcos signs law to digitalize Shari’ah courts, strengthen legal support for Filipino Muslims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law Republic Act (RA) No. 12304, a measure seeking to improve access to Shari’ah courts by digitizing court processes and enhancing legal support services for Filipino Muslims.

Signed on September 18, the law amends provisions of RA 9997 or the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Act of 2009.

Under the measure, the NCMF and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), in coordination with the Supreme Court, are tasked to establish a digital platform that will allow the paperless filing of pleadings and other court documents.

“The Commission shall facilitate the paperless filing of pleadings and other court submissions. The Commission shall respect the right to privacy of the parties concerned and shall not retain any copy of the digital documents referred to herein,” the law states.

The law also directs the NCMF to assist the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in conducting a census of the Muslim population nationwide, with an annual report on Muslim births, marriages, and deaths.

To strengthen legal assistance, the NCMF’s Legal Affairs Bureau is mandated to provide legal education, counsel, and aid in litigation involving Filipino Muslims. It will also represent the Commission in legal proceedings and investigate complaints against its personnel.

In areas without existing Shari’ah courts, the Bureau shall facilitate the filing of court submissions on behalf of litigants.

The NCMF must submit an annual report on the law’s implementation to the Senate President, the House Speaker, and the chairs of the Senate and House committees on Muslim Affairs.