Lacson seeks probe on surprise senate witness over cash delivery allegations

Senate Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Friday called for a thorough record check and background investigation on “surprise witness” Orly Regala Guteza, who claimed to be a former security consultant of Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co.

Lacson, who chairs the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, made the statement after Guteza was presented by Senator Rodante Marcoleta during Thursday’s hearing without prior notice.

“Without the courtesy of notice even to the committee chairman, a totally surprise witness in yesterday’s Blue Ribbon hearing, a complete record check and background investigation on Orly Regala Guteza is in order owing to the gravity and seriousness of his testimony yesterday,” Lacson said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Lacson’s office, the lawyer whose signature and notarial details appeared in Guteza’s affidavit denied preparing or notarizing the document.

Guteza alleged that he personally delivered suitcases of money, each allegedly containing around ₱48 million, to the residences of Co and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. He also claimed that from December 2024 until his resignation in August this year, he made deliveries to the properties of the two officials three times a week.

Romualdez rejected the testimony, calling it “flawed,” “political,” and the “product of coaching.”

Earlier, former Bulacan 1st Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez also alleged that he delivered around ₱1 billion in cash-filled suitcases to a staffer of Co.

Co has denied both claims, calling them “false and baseless.”

“I reserve my right to respond to these allegations at the proper time before the proper forum,” he said.