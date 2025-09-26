AMLC leaves ‘suspicious’ P100-M withdrawals to banks’ judgment

A government contractor withdrawing P100 million in cash from a bank would not automatically be flagged as a suspicious transaction, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) said.

The clarification came through AMLC’s budget sponsor, Negros Oriental Rep. Ma. Isabel Sagarbarria, after ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio raised concerns during a House plenary debate.

Tinio cited testimonies in a congressional probe on anomalous flood control projects, where officials and contractors admitted to withdrawing hundreds of millions of pesos from banks to pay commissions and kickbacks.

“The contractor receives the cheque [for government payment], and in order for that check to become cash, the bank has to process that. But if we’re talking about amounts like P474 million, P500 million, or even P1 billion withdrawn in two days—are these not considered suspicious transactions? Even a P100-million cash withdrawal, would that not be suspicious?” Tinio asked.

Sagarbarria replied that it depends on the bank’s evaluation.

“Unless there is a report [from the bank] that these are suspicious transactions… because I believe these contractors are big contractors, so that’s the usual amount they probably transact with the bank,” she said.

Pressed further, Sagarbarria clarified that banks are mandated to report such transactions to the AMLC if deemed suspicious.

Tinio, however, criticized the setup, arguing that AMLC’s reliance on banks renders it ineffective in preventing corruption.

“Based on AMLC’s explanation, it is essentially powerless and fully dependent on banks’ self-reporting. Legitimate businesses normally use electronic transfers. Who withdraws P100 million in cash to begin with? The AMLC is inutile in this case,” he said.