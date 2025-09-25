Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah Police bust cyber-fraud gang behind ‘fake rent’ scam

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Sharjah Police have arrested 13 Asian nationals accused of running an organised cyber-fraud network that swindled victims through fake rental advertisements.

The suspects allegedly posted bogus property listings online, arranged site visits, and signed fraudulent contracts before taking cash deposits and transferring the money abroad.

Authorities said the group operated through seven centres, with each member assigned specific roles to execute the scheme.

The operation began after a victim reported being deceived by a fraudulent apartment listing. Despite attempts by the gang to conceal their activities by frequently changing phone numbers and using other tactics, investigators were able to trace and arrest all members of the group.

Officials credited the success of the operation to Sharjah Police’s advanced digital monitoring and analytical tools.

Police urged residents to verify the authenticity of property advertisements and landlords before making payments or signing contracts, stressing that community vigilance is key to preventing fraud.

