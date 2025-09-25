Marcos wants stolen funds from flood control projects returned to public — Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants stolen taxpayers’ money from anomalous flood control projects returned to the people, Malacañang said.

“Hindi sapat na masampahan lang ng kaso ang mga sangkot sa maanomalyang flood control projects,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

“Hindi rin sapat na makulong ang mga ito dahil ang nais ng Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ay maibalik ang pera ng taumbayan,” she added.

Castro noted that, upon the President’s directive, government agencies moved to recover the embezzled funds by freezing the bank accounts and properties of individuals linked to the anomalies.

The Department of Public Works and Highways has also asked the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze nearly half a billion pesos worth of luxury vehicles tied to the scheme.

She added that Marcos was angered by revelations that kickbacks from infrastructure projects supposedly reached as high as 30 percent during his administration.

“Galit po ang Pangulo sa ganyan. Kaya nga po pinasimulan niya ang pag-iimbestiga na ito at sa ngayon po nakikita natin kung gaano ba nagiging mapang-abuso ang karaniwang mamamayan at kasabwat ang ilang mga public officials,” Castro said

According to her, the root of the anomaly is excessive greed. “There is no other reason. Perhaps these public officials are simply too greedy and insatiable,” she said.