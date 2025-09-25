ICC lawyer of ex-President Duterte accuses PH Embassy of ‘intelligence gathering’ on his health

Nicholas Kaufman, the lawyer of ex-president Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC), accused the Philippine Embassy in The Hague of attempting to gather intelligence on Duterte’s medical condition during a recent visit.

Kaufman said the embassy’s “welfare check” was not coordinated with the defense and took place shortly after it disclosed a request for indefinite adjournment, citing Duterte’s inability to apply the cognitive skills needed to participate in his trial.

“Of more concern… is the fact that this visit was, without a shadow of a doubt, calculated to obtain intelligence concerning the former President’s medical condition,” Kaufman said.

He added that the defense was considering legal options to address what he described as a “gross invasion of privacy” and an attempt to “subvert the legal process by exploiting a detainee’s medical infirmity.”

Vice President Sara Duterte earlier questioned the embassy’s visit, which the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said was in line with its mandate under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and Philippine laws to protect the welfare of Filipinos abroad.

The ICC has charged Duterte with murder and frustrated murder as crimes against humanity in connection with at least 49 killings linked to his anti-drug campaign during his term as Davao City mayor and Philippine president.

His confirmation of charges hearing, originally set on September 23, was postponed after the defense claimed he was unfit to stand trial.