‘I am deeply ashamed’: Ellis Co breaks silence on corruption allegations vs father Zaldy Co

Fashion designer Michael Ellis Co, son of Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, broke his silence on the corruption allegations hounding his father, declaring that he stands with those protesting.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ellis Co said he condemns corruption “in all its forms” and admitted struggling with an “internal conflict” between his morals and family ties.

“I am deeply ashamed, and I wish for nothing but the truth to come out. There is no excuse. I firmly believe that anyone who is proven guilty of these crimes should be held accountable and should face the proper consequences. That includes my dad,” he wrote.

He revealed that his relationship with his father had become strained since the latter entered politics, prompting him to build a life and career away from government ties.

“I am not just speaking out against a politician; I am speaking out against my father,” he said, adding he was prepared to face the personal consequences of his decision,” he added.

The lawmaker has been implicated in Senate hearings on alleged anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan. Testimonies from former district and assistant engineers linked him to budget insertions worth at least ₱35 billion from 2022 to 2025.

Representative Co has denied the accusations, dismissing them as false, baseless, and politically motivated. He said he would answer them at the proper time before the proper forum.

