Filipinos most likely in Asia to justify bribery — World Values Survey

Only three in 10 Filipinos believe bribery is “never justifiable,” making the Philippines one of the most tolerant countries toward bribery in Asia, according to the latest World Values Survey (7th Wave).

Data analyzed by Dr. Rogelio Alicor Panao, associate professor at the University of the Philippines, showed that just 30.6 percent of Filipino respondents outright rejected bribery.

The figure is far lower compared to Indonesia (70.4 percent), Thailand (69.9 percent), Japan (81 percent), and Singapore (81.7 percent), where rejection is nearly universal.

At the other end, 7.9 percent of Filipinos said bribery is “always justifiable,” the highest rate in the region. Another 19.4 percent gave middle-range responses, suggesting that many see bribery as acceptable under certain circumstances.

“These responses highlight a paradox,” Panao said. “While Filipinos denounce corruption in public life, many also rationalize it as a practical necessity.”

He explained that in a system marked by red tape, underfunded bureaucracies, and patronage politics, bribery is often seen as a way to “grease the wheels.” By contrast, Indonesia and Thailand leaned more firmly toward rejection, with lower tolerance across the scale.

The findings indicate that moral appeals alone may not be enough to change public attitudes. “It will take stronger institutions that deliver fairness and efficiency without shortcuts,” the analysis noted.

The World Values Survey is a long-running global research project examining how people’s values and norms shape political, social, and economic development. Its 7th Wave covered nearly 80 countries, including several in Asia.

The report comes as corruption scandals continue to dominate headlines in the Philippines. On Tuesday, September 23, the National Bureau of Investigation recommended criminal charges against Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada, as well as Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co, over alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

Last week, administrative cases were also filed against a former Highway Patrol Group official accused of receiving a ₱7-million bribe from an arrested suspect in exchange for special treatment and the dropping of multiple charges.