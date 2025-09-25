Filipina wins AED 100,000 in “Dear Big Ticket” Season 3, eyes family reunion

A 54-year-old Filipina has won AED 100,000 from “Dear Big Ticket” Season 3 for sharing her heartfelt wish to reunite her family. She is among six expats from India, Egypt, the Philippines and Uganda who were awarded the prize this season.

“Dear Big Ticket” Season 3 invited participants from across the region to share their heartfelt wishes, such as health and wellbeing, education, housing, business and entrepreneurship, and family reunion. After weeks of public voting and strong community support, six winners were selected to receive AED 100,000 each to help turn their dreams into reality.

Alejandra Pura Fodra, a nursery assistant from the Philippines who has lived in Abu Dhabi for 25 years, faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. When her husband lost his job, the family had no choice but to send their children back home.

“I was scrolling through Facebook when a Big Ticket ad popped up, and I decided to give it a try. My husband and I have been purchasing tickets for 11 years. I can’t believe the day has finally come that we’ve won. After countless prayers and attempts, it has finally happened. I’m completely speechless. Big Ticket has granted my wish,” Alejandra said.

With the prize money, she plans to finally bring her family back together.

This has been my prayer for so long, and even talking about it now makes me emotional. I will continue to purchase from Big Ticket, and I want to say a heartfelt thank you to the Big Ticket team for making my dream come true,” she added.