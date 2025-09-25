Dubai unveils new education strategy to make schooling more affordable

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced a new strategy aimed at easing concerns over the rising cost of education in Dubai by introducing innovative incentives for socially-conscious investors and government-backed support.

The initiative was unveiled Wednesday by KHDA Director General Aisha Abdulla Miran during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where she addressed parents’ growing concerns about affordability, a topic that has gained traction both on social media and in public discussions.

Miran outlined a multi-pronged approach designed to expand schooling options while sustaining Dubai’s reputation for academic excellence. Central to the plan is a new policy, set to be presented to the Executive Council, that would encourage investors whose goals go beyond profitability and focus on broader social objectives.

“We want to give parents different educational options,” Miran said. “We are working on a policy that will be presented to the Executive Council, the essence of which is to create incentives for a certain type of investors whose main goal is not profitability but other social objectives.”

Under the framework, government support would include subsidized land rentals and affordable land pricing, enabling socially-driven education ventures to flourish.

The plan also incorporates urban planning principles to reduce costs and promote sustainability. This includes aligning school locations with housing development, addressing operational expenses, and easing staff accommodation costs.

“Linking urban planning with land distribution and with it the requirements in terms of school components, as well as investment costs in the sector and operational costs and educational staff by providing housing at reasonable prices — this is an aspect we are working on,” Miran explained.

While stressing affordability, she also highlighted Dubai’s educational milestones and future aspirations, noting the emirate’s ambition to break into the global top ten in several education indicators.

The KHDA is also working with multiple entities to strengthen Dubai’s appeal to international students, setting a target of attracting half of the international student population in the region. This includes partnerships to ensure affordable housing and health insurance for students and teachers, alongside efforts to bring in global academic programs and institutions.

“There are plans that need solidarity and integration from different entities,” Miran said, stressing that the reforms will require coordination across government agencies.

The policies will be rolled out in phases, starting with Executive Council review, marking the first step toward comprehensive reforms that balance quality education with affordability in Dubai.