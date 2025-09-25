Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai court fines 161 defendants Dh152M for residency, business violations

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 hours ago

Dubai’s Citizenship and Residency Court has handed down fines amounting to Dh152,240,000 against 161 defendants found guilty of serious residency and business violations.

Investigations revealed that several businesses closed operations without securing the legal residency status of their sponsored workers. Authorities also uncovered schemes involving the illegal trading and sale of entry permits for profit.

The court not only imposed the massive fines but also ordered the deportation of all defendants, sending a strong message against violations of the UAE’s residency and labour laws.

Officials said the ruling underscores Dubai’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights and maintaining the integrity of its residency system. They reiterated that visa misuse or failure to comply with regulations will result in strict penalties.

