Dela Rosa says he is ready if ICC issues arrest warrant over Duterte drug war

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said he is prepared in case the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues a warrant of arrest against him in connection with the war on drugs case of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I am ready,” Dela Rosa told reporters when asked if he was worried about a potential ICC arrest warrant.

The senator’s name, referring to his role as former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), appeared in the publicly released, redacted version of the prosecution’s pre-confirmation brief on the crimes against humanity charges filed against Duterte before the Netherlands-based tribunal.

Dela Rosa was the first PNP chief under Duterte and the lead implementer of the government’s controversial anti-drug campaign, which reportedly resulted in at least 6,000 deaths according to official records, while human rights groups estimate up to 30,000 fatalities.

Duterte himself was arrested in the Philippines on March 11 pursuant to an ICC warrant and is currently detained in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity related to alleged extrajudicial killings during his drug war.

The ICC has cited 49 incidents of murder and attempted murder spanning Duterte’s tenure as Davao City mayor and as President. His confirmation of charges hearing, initially scheduled for September 23, was postponed after the defense claimed he was unfit to stand trial.

During a plenary session, Dela Rosa became emotional while delivering a privilege speech, lamenting Duterte’s situation in detention. He criticized a welfare check conducted by officials from the Philippine Embassy in The Hague, echoing concerns raised earlier by Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Anong klaseng welfare kaya ang kanilang sinisiguro, at kaninong welfare? Bold of them to assume that they are in any position to look into his well-being… Not because he was the 16th President, but because he is a Filipino,” Dela Rosa said.

He questioned the purpose of the embassy’s visit and whether the findings would be exploited. “You already had him forcibly taken for foreigners, you will visit him in prison without informing his family? Isn’t that adding insult to injury?” he added.

Vice President Sara Duterte emphasized that their family, not the Philippine government, will take care of the former president.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) defended the welfare check, stating it was consistent with its mandate under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and Philippine laws to protect the welfare of Filipinos abroad.

“This is a duty of all Philippine Foreign Service Posts and is no different from what the DFA does for other Filipino citizens in detention,” the DFA said.

Other senators allied with the Duterte family also raised concerns about the embassy’s actions. Senator Bong Go said the visit could undermine the integrity of diplomatic services, while Senator Rodante Marcoleta questioned whether the checks were motivated by concerns over Duterte’s alleged cognitive impairment.

Nicholas Kaufman, Duterte’s defense lawyer before the ICC, has previously stated that the former president is unable to recall events, places, timing, or even close family members.