Court convicts Kuwaiti citizen for fatal abuse of Filipino helper

Kuwait’s Criminal Court has sentenced a Kuwaiti citizen to 14 years in prison for fatally assaulting his Filipino domestic worker.

Investigations showed that the man repeatedly beat the victim with a stick, confined her inside his home, and denied her medical treatment despite her worsening condition.

She was forced to continue working under severe physical and psychological abuse until her death.

The court found that after killing the victim, the man buried her body in the garden of his residence in the Saad Al Abdullah neighborhood in an attempt to cover up the crime.

Authorities had referred the suspect to a psychiatric hospital to assess his mental state, but the court ruled he was fully responsible for his actions.

The man’s father, brother, and expatriate wife were also sentenced to one year in prison with hard labor for helping conceal the crime and failing to alert authorities.

The ruling highlights Kuwait’s stance against domestic worker abuse and affirms the heavy penalties for perpetrators and accomplices.