VP Sara slams alleged ‘welfare check’ on detained ex-president Duterte in The Hague

Vice President Sara Duterte expressed alarm over reports that Philippine Embassy officials in The Hague conducted a so-called “welfare check” on her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, while in detention.

She said she was informed by Malacañang that the embassy submitted a report about her father’s condition to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“The officials entered the detention unit under the false pretense of conducting a ‘welfare check’ and interviewed FPRRD. The said officials clearly abused the rule of the detention unit concerning consular visits,” Duterte said.

The permission given by the ICC in allowing the agents of the very government that abducted FPRRD to intrude upon him, without seeking permission from family members who are in the Hague, places his life and safety in imminent danger,” she added.

Since Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest in March, Sara said at least one or two family members have been visiting him almost daily in The Hague to ensure his well-being and humane treatment.

She stressed that the former president does not need the Philippine government to check on him, adding: “If such sham ‘welfare checks’ are allowed to continue, then the ICC and the Philippine Government must be prepared to answer, fully and directly, for any harm that comes to Former President Duterte—including, should the worst happen, his death in custody.”

She further claimed that the visits were “orders of President Marcos disguised as consular functions,” which the family strongly objects to.

Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on March 11 in the Philippines on the strength of a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). He is currently detained in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity linked to alleged extrajudicial killings under his administration’s war on drugs.

The ICC has said the former president is facing charges connected to 49 incidents of murder and attempted murder during his time as Davao City mayor and as Philippine president.