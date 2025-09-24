UAE residency programmes see rising demand after US hikes H-1B visa fee

Immigration consultants expect demand for the UAE’s long-term residency programmes, including the Golden Visa, Freelance Visa, and Remote Work Visa, to grow following the US government’s move to impose a $100,000 application fee for new H-1B visa petitions.

Gaurav Keswani, founder and managing director of Dubai-based advisory firm JSB, said his office has seen a surge in inquiries about the UAE Golden Visa from US-based applicants. He noted that the steep H-1B fee could push both H-1B and Green Card holders to explore alternative residency options in the UAE.

“There’ll be more demand for the UAE Golden Visa, Remote Work Visa, and Freelance Visa. US workers may either set up a simple entity in the UAE with a single contract with their US company or secure a Freelance Visa. So those demands might increase,” Keswani explained.

He highlighted that the UAE offers a familiar lifestyle and financial ecosystem for non-resident Indians, including US dollar accounts, stable currency pegged to the dollar, and comparable living standards. “The robust ecosystem of the UAE also helps them across,” he added.

According to Keswani, US-based clients, particularly Indians, are now the second-largest group seeking information on UAE residency programmes. “We have inquiries from US Green Card holders who want long-term UAE residency because they don’t know what the future holds in the US. They want to keep it as an alternative immigration solution,” he said.

Keswani noted that conversion rates have more than doubled, with successful UAE residency applications rising from 15-16 per 100 inquiries to around 35.

Shayan Sultan, partner at immigration law firm Fragomen, described the $100,000 H-1B fee as a “significant shift” in US immigration policy that has caught global attention.

“While the long-term impact on demand remains to be seen, the UAE remains an attractive hub for skilled professionals and investors considering residency options,” Sultan said.

He added that long-term residency schemes, property-linked visas, and remote work arrangements position the UAE as a destination combining career opportunities with a high quality of life. “The UAE’s world-class infrastructure, safety, healthcare, education, and tax-free environment further reinforce its appeal,” Sultan said.