UAE denies reports of visa ban on Bangladeshi nationals

The United Arab Emirates has not imposed any visa ban on Bangladeshi nationals, a senior diplomat confirmed, dismissing reports circulating online.

Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the UAE, Tareq Ahmed, clarified that the claims shared on social media and some websites were not attributed to any UAE government official.

Several online platforms had reported that the UAE banned nationals from certain countries from obtaining work or tourist visas. However, Ambassador Ahmed stressed that UAE authorities have not issued any new directive and described the reports as “inauthentic.”

Bangladesh’s Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Md. Rashedujjaman, earlier estimated the population of Bangladeshi nationals in the UAE at around one million.

Global Media Insight also placed the figure at 0.84 million, or 7.4 per cent of the UAE’s population, the third largest expatriate community after Indians and Pakistanis.

Rashedujjaman said discussions with UAE authorities were ongoing to further ease visa access for Bangladeshi nationals.

“We want to see Bangladeshi nationals become a part of the UAE’s success story,” he said.