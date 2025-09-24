Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Khorfakkan Municipality swiftly contains oil spill at Corniche Beach

Khorfakkan Municipality immediately responded to an oil spill reported at Corniche Beach, deploying its Environment Section team to clean the affected area and prevent harm to visitors and marine life.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the municipality’s director, with support from various departments. Their coordinated efforts helped contain the spill and quickly restore the beach.

The municipality expressed its gratitude to Bee’ah for providing specialised equipment and expert teams, underscoring the importance of collaboration in protecting the environment.

Officials noted that the response aligns with the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who prioritises sustainability. The municipality added it will continue close monitoring to ensure Khorfakkan remains clean and safe for the public.

