Former DPWH engineer claims all Bulacan flood control projects substandard

Former Bulacan 1st Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez told the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that all projects handled by their office, including flood control initiatives, were substandard.

During the continuing hearing, Hernandez admitted that infrastructure projects since 2019 failed to meet required standards due to “obligations” to project proponents.

“Lahat po ito may obligasyon na kailangan itago…Hindi po name-meet ‘yung eksaktong nasa plano, Your Honor,” Hernandez said when questioned by Senator Bam Aquino.

The former DPWH engineer said the substandard projects covered flood control structures, buildings, roads, and even classrooms.

Senator Aquino pressed: “So there’s a plan, there’s a budget, but because the budget is being divided, in the end, no project comes out properly built— that’s your testimony?”

Hernandez answered in the affirmative.

When asked if any project was built properly without “percentages,” Hernandez said, “Wala po, Your Honor.”

He added that all substandard projects began under former Bulacan 1st District Engineer Henry Alcantara in 2019 and continued thereafter.

“None of the projects met the specifications in the plan. All had percentages applied,” Hernandez said.